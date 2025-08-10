Shaheed is not participating in pre-game warmups and is not expected to play against the Chargers on Sunday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints will be without their top wideouts in Shaheed and Chris Olave (ankle), which leaves Brandin Cooks, Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton as the top wide receivers for Spencer Rattler, who will start in Sunday's preseason opener. Shaheed doesn't appear to be nursing an injury, and his next chance to play will be Sunday, Aug. 17 against the Jaguars.