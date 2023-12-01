Shaheed (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

During this past Sunday's loss in Atlanta, Shaheed left the game and wasn't able to return due to what was termed a thigh injury. It was reclassified as a quadriceps issue Monday, and he proceeded to miss all three practices during Week 13 prep and won't play this weekend. With one question mark out of the way, the Saints are waiting on Chris Olave to gain clearance from an independent neurologist. Whether or not Olave is active Sunday remains to be seen, but A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood currently are the health wide receivers on New Orleans' active roster.