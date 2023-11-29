Shaheed (quadriceps) wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) participated in individual drills. With Olave and Shaheed banged up and Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve, A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood are the healthy wide receivers on the Saints' active roster.