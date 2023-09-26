Shaheed failed to catch either of his two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 18-17 defeat versus the Packers. He also logged a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown along with one rushing attempt for no gain.

Shaheed made his first significant special-teams impact of the 2023 campaign, darting through a crowd of tacklers before breaking away for a 76-yard punt-return touchdown in the second quarter. The 6-foot speedster fair caught the three other punts he fielded while tallying a season-low 32 yards on kickoff returns. This still made up for his inability to haul in either of his targets from starting quarterback Derek Carr and Jameis Winston, as the latter stepped in under center after the former went out with a right shoulder injury in the third quarter. This marked the first time Shaheed was held without a catch since Week 9 of last season, and he still played nearly as many offensive snaps (44) as fellow starting wideouts Chris Olave (49) and Michael Thomas (46). However, the latter two receivers combined for 14 catches on 20 targets, as these two should still be considered New Orleans' clear-cut top two receivers. Shaheed's offensive productivity figures to recover Week 4 against Tampa Bay, though he may have to operate without Carr, who was deemed week-to-week with a sprained AC joint by coach Dennis Allen.