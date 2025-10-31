Shaheed (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Shaheed didn't rejoin last week's 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay after exiting in the fourth quarter, but that doesn't mean much given that the Saints were down by 20. He managed limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday this week, with coach Kellen Moore telling reporters Friday that Shaheed, RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) and CB Alontae Taylor (shoulder) are all trending in the right direction. It is possible trade rumors could impact Shaheed's availability or usage, but there was no hint of anything like that from Moore during his media availability Friday.