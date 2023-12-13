Shaheed (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The on-field activity marks Shaheed's first since hurting his thigh Week 12 in Atlanta and missing both of the Saints' last two games. He'll have two more opportunities to ramp up his workload further before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's contest against the Giants. Fellow wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) didn't take part in drills Wednesday, so the overall situation at wide receiver in New Orleans will be watched as the week continues to get a sense of who might be available this weekend.