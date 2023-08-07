Though a groin muscle injury is likely to sideline Shaheed for most of the Saints' preseason games, John Sigler of USA Today relays via NewOrleans.Football's Brooke Kirchhofer and Nick Underhill that there are "no concerns for Week 1."

While it appears as though Shaheed is on track to miss a few weeks, he's expected to be available for New Orleans' Sept. 10 season opener against the Titans. In 12 games last season, the 24-year-old recorded a 28/488/2 receiving line (on 34 targets), and once healthy, Shaheed should have a chance to remain a key cog in a Saints' 2023 WR corps that is in line to feature Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.