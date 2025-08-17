Shaheed is participating in pre-game warmups and is in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shaheed did not play in the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers despite participating in warmups, but he is taking part in the team part of pre-game routines Sunday along with Chris Olave (ankle). If Shaheed does play, he'll likely be limited to one or two offensive series to build chemistry and in-game reps with rookie Tyler Shough.