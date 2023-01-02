Shaheed recorded six receptions on six targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles.

Back in favorable weather, Shaheed returned to showcasing his big-play ability. He popped a 58-yard catch late in the second quarter to set up a field goal for the Saints. While that accounted for the majority of his production, Shaheed's involvement in the offense was notable as he managed a career-best six targets even with Chris Olave (hamstring) back in the mix. Shaheed now has at least one reception of more than 20 yards in four of his last five games.