Shaheed (groin) practiced Wednesday, the Saints' official website reports.

As did Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, giving the Saints a healthy WR room for the start of training camp after each of their top three guys was limited or absent from spring practices. Shaheed is the favorite for the No. 3 role, coming off an impressive rookie season in which he went from being undrafted to earning a gadget/return role to nabbing a spot with the first-team offense. Olave and Thomas are the favorites to lead the team in targets this year, but Shaheed also figures to have an important role as the likely return specialist and third or fourth receiver.