Shaheed (thigh) didn't practice at all this week but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shaheed didn't practice or play last week and was ruled out on the final injury report. The 'questionable' designation can be taken as a sign of progress, though he still seems more likely than not to be declared inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. That'll be especially problematic for the Saints if Chris Olave -- also listed as questionable -- isn't able to play through the flu or is only a shadow of his usual self. A.T. Perry and Lynn Bowden have been the main beneficiaries of added playing time at wide receiver with Shaheed, Olave and Michael Thomas (IR - knee) all struggling to stay healthy of late.