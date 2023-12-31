Shaheed reeled in two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 23-13 win against Tampa Bay.

Shaheed logged one of his least productive receiving performances of the season, including tying for his second-fewest targets of any game this season. Unlike most contests this season, the 6-foot speedster didn't see any targets on deep passes. Instead, he fulfilled his usual role as a slot receiver who catches passes at or near the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, quarterback Derek Carr was locked in on Juwan Johnson, targeting the big-bodied tight end on 12 of his 32 passing attempts Sunday. The Saints also established an early lead and got up 17-0 at halftime, which likely deterred the team from pushing the ball downfield much in the second half. Shaheed also still finished tied for fourth on the team in targets behind Johnson, Chris Olave (six) and running back Jamaal Williams (four). Shaheed will look to make a bigger impact as the Saints vie for a playoff spot Week 18 versus the Falcons.