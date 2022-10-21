Shaheed secured his lone target for 53 yards and a touchdown during the Saints' 42-34 loss to Arizona on Thursday.

Shaheed was on the field for just 10 offensive snaps during Thursday's primetime matchup, but he reached the end zone for a second consecutive week. The 24-year-old has logged just two touches in the NFL, both of which have gone for touchdowns. His production is unsustainable given his lack of playing time, and his fantasy relevance should drop even more once Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are cleared to return.