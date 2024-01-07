Shaheed brought in three of four targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 18 yards.

Shaheed set the pace in receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets and for second in receptions. The second-year speedster enjoyed a breakout season on offense, with Sunday's production leaving his final 2023 line at a solid 46-719-5 over 15 games while also recording 37 rushing yards and 723 return yards. With Michael Thomas (IR-knee) very likely on his way out of New Orleans, Shaheed could have a solid chance of securing the No. 2 receiver role in training camp this coming summer.