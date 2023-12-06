Shaheed (thigh) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of New Orleans Football reports.

Shaheed missed this past Sunday's loss to the Lions after injuring his thigh in Week 12 against the Falcons. He hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury, but the speedy receiver and kick returner still has two more chances to return to practice before the Saints host the Panthers on Sunday. With Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve, Shaheed could be in store for a larger role on offense if he's able to recover from his thigh injury.