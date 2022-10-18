Shaheed played nine of the Saints' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals, carrying once for a 44-yard touchdown and failing to haul in his lone target.

Signed off the practice squad Saturday, the undrafted receiver out of Weber State stepped in his for his NFL debut Sunday while the Saints were without their top three receivers (Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry). Though Shaheed helped fill in for those players to some degree, he mainly served as a replacement for Deonte Harty (foot), who had been the Saints' top return man as well as a depth option at wideout before landing on injured reserve Saturday. Shaheed logged 26 return yards on the day, but he made his biggest imprint on the game just two minutes into the second quarter, when he took his first NFL touch to the house for a touchdown. Shaheed may be used as a gadget player on offense while he remains on the 53-man roster, but he's not likely to see enough usage to emerge as a bankable fantasy option.