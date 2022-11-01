Shaheed gathered in all three of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 24-0 win versus the Raiders.

Shaheed logged his first multi-catch game of the season despite playing just 15 offensive snaps in this blowout victory. After scoring long touchdowns on each of his two touches over the previous two contests, the undrafted rookie accounted for the Saints' second-longest play from scrimmage against Las Vegas with a 30-yard reception, and he also recorded 15 yards across two punt returns. Shaheed appears to have a knack for explosive plays, though his playing time will likely plummet once wideouts Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) return to the lineup.