Shaheed (back) does not carry an injury into Monday's contest against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The return man has been sharing time with Kevin White and Tre'Quan Smith as the team's No. 3 wideout, but at least in comparison to the other two, the undrafted rookie had an explosive outing in last week's loss to the 49ers. It would be unlikely for Shaheed to break out with the likes of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave set to garner the majority of the targets in the passing game.