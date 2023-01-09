Shaheed had three receptions (on four targets) for 34 yards and a seven-yard rush during Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Panthers.

Shaheed didn't provide his usual spark as a big-play receiver Week 18. The 180-pound speedster also couldn't provide any explosive plays on special teams, as he fair caught all five of the punts sent his way. Over 12 games this season, undrafted rookie posted 28 catches on 34 targets for 488 yards and two touchdowns as well as four carries for 57 yards and another touchdown. However, the majority of this production came over the final six games of the season, including three catches of 40 or more yards during this span. This knack for big plays also netted Shaheed the highest yards per reception (17.4) of any Saints receiver with more than five receptions this season. He also recorded 320 kick-return yards and 193 punt-return yards. Shaheed's strong showing to close his rookie campaign could make him a candidate for a similarly explosive role heading into the 2023 season.