Shaheed (groin) didn't practice Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Shaheed is expected to miss a few weeks, but at this stage there are no concerns regarding the wideout's Week 1 status. That said, it seems safe to assume that Shaheed will miss the Saints' first couple of preseason games, at a minimum.
More News
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: On track to miss time•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Unable to finish Saturday's practice•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Practicing at start of camp•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Tending to groin issue•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Shallow outing in finale•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Pops another big play•