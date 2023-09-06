Shaheed (groin) wasn't listed on the Saints' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Shaheed suffered a groin injury Aug. 5 that kept him off the practice field until Aug. 24. All along, the Saints had few concerns about the second-year receiver being ready to go by the team's season opener, and he'll do just that Sunday versus the Titans. Shaheed thus will be available this weekend as New Orleans' No. 3 WR behind Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.