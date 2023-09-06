Shaheed (groin) wasn't listed on the Saints' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Shaheed suffered a groin injury Aug. 5 that kept him off the practice field until Aug. 24. All along, the Saints had few concerns about the second-year receiver being ready to go by the team's season opener, and he'll do just that Sunday versus the Titans. Shaheed thus will be available this weekend as New Orleans' No. 3 WR behind Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.
More News
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Appears in practice•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Likely to be ready for Week 1•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Sidelined by groin injury•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Unable to finish Saturday's practice•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Practicing at start of camp•
-
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Tending to groin issue•