Shaheed (thigh) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Shaheed was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Falcons and never ended up returning, with Chris Olave (concussion) getting ruled out not long after. Olave at least managed a limited practice Wednesday, and while an earlier report indicated that Shaheed is day-to-day, there's still a decent chance the Saints enter Sunday's game against the Lions without Shaheed, Olave and Michael Thomas (knee). A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood were the team's top three receivers for the second half of the Week 12 loss to Atlanta.