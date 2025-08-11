Shaheed did not play in Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Shaheed was in uniform and warming up with the Saints' starters pregame, but he ultimately stayed on the sideline during Sunday's loss. He and Chris Olave (ankle) are the two wideouts who are guaranteed to have a starting spot for the Saints when healthy this season, so it's unlikely that either player will need to play much this preseason. The next opportunity for Shaheed and Olave to suit up this preseason will come versus Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 17.