Shaheed accrued two receptions (on six targets) for 85 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 loss versus the Texans.

Shaheed showed up for his first significant impact since the season opener against Tennessee. The 6-foot speedster has continually served as New Orleans' top deep threat so far this season, and both of his receptions came on deep passes Sunday. This included the team's lone receiving touchdown with a 34-yard pass down the middle of the field, as well as the team's longest play from scrimmage, catching a 51-yard pass from Derek Carr on a first-down shot midway through the fourth quarter. Shaheed also got involved in the rushing game with two end-around carries, and he's now totaled five rushing attempts for 29 yards through six games. Shaheed's speed and versatile usage should continue to make him the Saints' most explosive playmaker, though his 21 touches through six weeks doesn't bode well for his game-to-game consistency in fantasy.