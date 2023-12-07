Shaheed (thigh) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shaheed hasn't practiced in any fashion since exiting the Saints' Week 12 loss to the Falcons with the thigh injury, putting him at risk of missing a second straight game Sunday against the Panthers if he's unable to get back on the field in some capacity Friday during the team's final Week 14 session. Elsewhere in the Saints' receiver room, top option Chris Olave was missing from practice Thursday, though his absence was due to an illness rather than an injury. Olave thus appears likely to be ready to play Sunday, while A.T. Perry and Lynn Bowden would presumably join him as regulars in three-wide sets if Shaheed isn't able to go against Carolina.