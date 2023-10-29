Shaheed caught all three of his targets for 153 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 38-27 win against the Colts.

Shaheed connected with quarterback Derek Carr on two long balls, including a season-long 58-yard touchdown pass that he caught in stride before gliding into the end zone in the second quarter. The 25-year-old speedster also matched his previous season-long with a 51-yard catch deep down the left side of the field in the fourth quarter. Shaheed has now accounted for the Saints' three longest plays from scrimmage this season, and he has logged a 25-yard-plus reception in five of eight games. With 23 receptions on 38 targets for 479 yards, Shaheed should continue to serve as the team's go-to big-play threat while slotting in behind top wideouts Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, who logged nine and seven targets Sunday, respectively.