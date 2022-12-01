Shaheed (back) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Shaheed has worked his way into a consistent role within the Saints offense, recording at least one catch in five of the last six games and seeing 48-plus percent of the snaps in back-to-back contests. During that six-game span, he's recorded an 8-164-1 line on 10 targets and also added a six-yard carry. Now, the injury bug that has hammered New Orleans' skill positions this year is affecting Shaheed. On a positive note, though, he has two more sessions this week to get back to full and avoid a designation for Monday's road matchup with the Buccaneers.
