Shaheed was limited in practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

This is a new health concern for Shaheed, who previously wasn't listed as limited at any point in the 2025 campaign. He's coming off a performance Sunday against the Buccaneers in which he earned a season-high 12 targets, turning them into nine catches for 75 yards. New Orleans is making a change under center moving forward, with rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough taking over for second-year pro Spencer Rattler. Whether or not that'll be a boon to the team's pass catchers remains to be seen, but first Shaheed's status will be monitored as the week continues to ensure he'll be out there Sunday at the Rams.