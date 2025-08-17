Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Three catches in preseason tie
Shaheed caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Jaguars.
Shaheed suited up for his first game action since Week 6 of the last season, when he tore the meniscus in his knee. He got the start at wide receiver opposite Chris Olave, and they combined for five first-half catches on passes from rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough. The Saints have yet to settle on a starting quarterback between Shough and Spencer Rattler heading into their third and final game of the preseason Saturday against the Broncos.
