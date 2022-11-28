Shaheed had two receptions on three targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 13-0 loss to San Francisco. He also added a six-yard run.

Shaheed played his biggest all-around role of the year as he lined up on a season-high 53 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps. The rookie wideout logged the team's longest play from scrimmage, hauling in a 35-yard pass down the middle of the field in the first quarter. New Orleans will likely look for ways to get the ball in Shaheed's hands more often given his upside as a playmaker.