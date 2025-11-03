Shaheed reeled in five of nine targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 34-10 loss against the Rams.

Shaheed saw a team high in targets from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his first career start after being named QB1 over previous starter Spencer Rattler. New Orleans' offense didn't show much improvement with their new signal-caller, but Shaheed had his third-most productive outing of the season, tallying at least 50 receiving yards for the fourth time. It was also his fourth game with at least nine targets; meanwhile, WR1 Chris Olave tied with Juwan Johnson for the team's second-most targets (four). It will be worth monitoring if this target share continues during the Saints' Week 10 contest versus Carolina.