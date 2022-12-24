Shaheed gathered in four of five targets for 41 yards during Saturday's 17-10 win over the Browns.

Shaheed stepped up as the Saints' No. 1 receiver with rookie first-rounder Chris Olave (hamstring) inactive Saturday. The undrafted pass-catcher was one of only two New Orleans wideouts to log a target, as the team attempted 15 passes due to the frigid and windy conditions in Cleveland on Saturday. Running back Alvin Kamara was the only other Saints player to log more than two targets or one reception, while tight end Juwan Johnson caught one of two targets for nine yards. Shaheed's production over the previous three games has clearly placed him as the No. 2 wideout ahead of Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway. With veteran slot Jarvis Landry (ankle) also set to miss the remainder of the regular season on IR, expect Olave, Johnson and Shaheed to serve as the team's top receiving trio when healthy.