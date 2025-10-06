Shaheed caught four of five targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.

Most of that production came on a single play -- an 87-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter that Shaheed took to the house. The fourth-year wideout hadn't exceeded 52 receiving yards in a game this year prior to Sunday, and second-year QB Spencer Rattler may not be able to find his deep threat so easily against more competent secondaries, but it was still an encouraging sign for Shaheed and the Saints' aerial attack. He'll look for another big play or two in Week 6 against the Patriots.