Shaheed hauled in four of eight targets for 28 yards and logged one rushing attempt for four yards during Thursday's 31-24 defeat to the Jaguars.

Shaheed logged a season high in targets, finishing third on the team behind top wideout Chris Olave (15) and running back Alvin Kamara (14). The 6-foot Shaheed has primarily been used on short crossing routes and deep passes that are meant to give him an opportunity for yards after the catch, and he's averaged 16.3 yards per reception. However, he didn't manage to connect on any deep passes from Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who set a new season high in passing attempts (55) for the second week in a row. Shaheed has logged two touchdowns this season. His value in fantasy will continue to come as an explosive, though largely hit or miss, playmaker in New Orleans' rather limited offense.