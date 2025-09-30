Shaheed recorded four receptions (on five targets) for 47 yards during Sunday's 31-19 defeat versus the Bills. He added two rushing attempts for five yards on the ground.

Shaheed caught exactly four passes for the third week in a row. He tied for second on the Saints in targets Sunday, and he's now logged between five and six targets in each of the last three contests. The 26-year-old speedster has just one catch over 20 yards so far this season, but his consistent target share provides a solid floor for deeper leagues in PPR formats. Shaheed will look to maintain his WR2 role behind Chris Olave during New Orleans' next game versus the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 5.