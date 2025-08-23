Shaheed brought in two of three targets of 14 yards in the Saints' 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Shaheed took the field for the Saints' first three possessions with Spencer Rattler as his quarterback and recorded multiple grabs for the second straight preseason contest. The speedy Weber State product should once again serve as one of the Saints' most potent downfield weapons in 2025, although working with either Rattler and the even more inexperienced Tyler Shough could certainly cap Shaheed's upside somewhat.