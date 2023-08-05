Shaheed did not finish Saturday's practice after suffering a groin injury, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Tre'Quan Smith also left Saturday's practice early with a groin issue, but Shaheed's is far more noteworthy given the second-year wideout missed nearly a month with a similar groin injury during OTAs. Head coach Dennis Allen didn't seem concerned and suggested the injury was likely minor. Provided Shaheed is available Week 1, the Saints could have one of the deepest receiver rooms in recent memory with star wideouts Chris Olave and Michael Thomas joined by Smith, Shaheed and intriguing rookie A.T. Perry.