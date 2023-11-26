Shaheed (thigh) is considered doubtful to return to Sunday's game at Atlanta, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

With Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve, Chris Olave and Shaheed are the Saints' top two wide receivers, but both have made early departures from Week 12 action. The door at least has been left ajar for Shaheed to return, while Olave suffered a concussion and will be subject to the protocol for head injuries moving forward. If Shaheed remains on the sideline, he'll end Sunday with two catches (on five targets) and one punt return for six yards.