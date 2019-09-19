Saints' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Lands in New Orleans
Armstrong signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Armstrong joins the Saints following the placement of Alex Anzalone (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday. He projects to play a depth role in New Orleans' linebacker corps and contribute on special teams.
More News
-
Browns' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Re-ups with Cleveland•
-
Browns' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Signs with Cleveland•
-
Ray-Ray Armstrong: Let go off injured reserve•
-
Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Giants' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Posts 10 tackles in five games with Giants•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through the every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...