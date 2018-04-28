Saints' Rick Leonard: Selected by New Orleans in fourth

The Saints selected Leonard in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Leonard (6-foot-7, 311 pounds) looks the part and has big program pedigree after playing at Florida State, but it's hard to see what he does for an NFL team. He has a left tackle frame with a lean build, yet his short arms (32 and 1/4 inches) alone nearly make him non-viable as a tackle, and his height would be problematic at guard. Perhaps the Saints know something that isn't apparent.