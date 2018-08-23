Saints' Rickey Jefferson: Reverts to IR

Jefferson (knee) went unclaimed on waivers and was placed on the Saints' injured reserve, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals and was subsequently waiver/injured by the Saints on Tuesday. The 23-year-old could become a free agent if he reaches an injury settlement with the Saints, but his 2018 season should be over regardless with the knee injury.