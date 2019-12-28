Play

Ortiz signed with the Saints' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Zach Line (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, so Ortiz is being brought in to possibly fill a starting fullback role. It could be a one-game NFL stint for Ortiz if Line gets healthy before the playoffs, however.

