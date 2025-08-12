Payton (illness) was active for the Saints' 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Payton was battling an illness at practice ahead of the contest, but he was ultimately able to give it a go, recording a solo tackle and a pass defensed against Los Angeles. The 25-year-old is competing for a depth role at cornerback this season, and he will now look to build off his performance when the Saints face the Jaguars on Sunday.