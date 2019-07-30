Saints' Rob Kelley: Joins New Orleans
Kelley signed with the Saints, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
The Saints have been looking at veteran running backs, including Alfred Morris (Cowboys) and Theo Riddick (free agent). The team appears to have settled on Kelley, who took just four carries last season in Washington before a toe injury brought his campaign to an early end. He's never shown much explosiveness or receiving ability, but he's a big, tough runner with experience on special teams. With Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray locked in atop the depth chart, Kelley will compete against Dwayne Washington, Javorius Allen, Devine Ozigbo and Matt Dayes.
