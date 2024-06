Teamer is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Saints on Thursday, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports.

Teamer, a New Orleans native and former Tulane standout, spent the last three seasons in Las Vegas but attended the Saints' rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp. He was waived by the Raiders back in November and also arrested for a DUI. Now, Teamer faces an opportunity to compete for a depth role at safety, where his ability to contribute on special teams could also come in handy.