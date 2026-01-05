Bell posted two receptions (on four targets) for 23 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Atlanta.

Bell hauled in the lone passing touchdown from Tyler Shough, connecting for a 16-yard touchdown that pulled the score to 19-17 with just over one minute remaining. The third-year wideout filled in for the Saints' depleted receiving corps, as Chris Olave (illness) was inactive while five other wideouts were on IR. Bell still finished with fewer targets than wide receivers Kevin Austin (nine) and Dante Pettis (five) as well as tight end Juwan Johnson (five) and running back Audric Estime (five). In 28 career regular-season appearances, Bell has now accumulated 10 catches for 113 yards and four touchdowns. He joined the Saints' practice squad in early October before signing with the active roster this past Friday.