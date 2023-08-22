Connelly was not at Tuesday's practice due to a significant knee injury, Saints team reporter Erin Summers reports.
Head coach Dennis Allen is the one who described Connelly's knee injury as "pretty significant," but there have been no further details made available for the public. Prior to the injury, Connelly was competing for a depth linebacker role with the club. It remains to be seen how lengthy the recovery timeline will be.
