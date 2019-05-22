Saints' Ryan Groy: Headed to Big Easy
Groy agreed to a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Groy spent 2018 with the Bills, where he started six of 15 games at the center position. The Wisconsin product is expected to battle for a starting spot on the Saints' offensive line in 2019.
