Saints' Ryan Ramczyk: Clear of injury designation
RotoWire Staff
Oct 10, 2020
Ramczyk (concussion) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Chargers.
The 26-year-old exited Week 4 with the concussion, but he began the week as a limited practice participant before putting in a full session Saturday. Ramczyk should take up his usual post at right tackle for New Orleans on Monday.
