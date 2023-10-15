Ramczyk left Sunday's game against the Texans while being evaluated for a concussion and did not return, John Sigler of USA Today reports.

Ramczyk left late in the fourth quarter and entered the league's concussion protocols, though the Saints haven't confirmed that he sustained a concussion. His exit caused Cesar Ruiz to shuffle to right tackle while rookie Nick Saldiveri slotted in at right guard. Ramcyzk wasn't the only offensive tackle to leave Sunday's game with James Hurst being carted off with an ankle injury.